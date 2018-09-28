LG inks deal to develop self-driving module for robots

Seoul, Oct 1 (IANS) LG Electronics Inc. on Monday said it has inked an agreement with service robot developer Robotis to collaborate in developing self-driving modules for mobile robots.

Under the agreement, LG Electronics and Robotis will each focus on developing software and hardware of mobile robots equipped with intelligent navigation technologies.

The South Korean tech major acquired a 10.12 per cent stake in Robotis in December 2017.

Established in 1999, Robotis provides actuators for robots globally, Yonhap news agency reported.

The latest agreement comes in line with LG Electronics’ latest efforts to expand its robot business as a new growth engine.

LG Electronics said the company plans to expand the portfolio of robot products in close cooperation with Robotis.

So far, LG Electronics has introduced eight robot products under the CLOi brand that carry out various tasks including guiding, cleaning and even mowing the lawn.

