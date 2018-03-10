LG lauds AAP’s initiatives in education, healthcare

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Lt. Governor Anil Baijal addressed the Delhi Assembly on the first day of the Budget Session on Friday, stressing on the city government’s accomplishments.

Almost half of Baijal’s 20-minute-long address was dominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s works in the field of education.

Baijal said that the Gross State Domestic Production of Delhi (GSDP) at current prices has grown by 11.22 per cent in 2017-18.

“The GSDP of Delhi at current prices is estimated to be Rs 6,86,017 crore in 2017-18 as compared to Rs 6,16,826 crore in 2016-17,” Baijal said.

The per capita income of Delhi at current prices is likely to increase to Rs 3,29,093 in 2017-18 from Rs 3,00,793 in 2016-17, he said.

Lauding the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government’s “Doorstep Delivery of Public Services”, Baijal said that it was done to promote good governance.

On works done in the field of education, Baijal said that 6,400 additional classrooms have been built in existing schools and CCTV cameras have been installed in most of them.

“It is proposed to strengthen the CCTV surveillance system in all the schools, including classrooms, with the facility to the parents to watch the feed from the schools,” Baijal said.

The Lt. Governor said that to put an end to the trend of students failing in Class 9, a new initiative “Chunauti 2018” was implemented by the government to bridge the learning deficiencies of students in classes six to eight.

Mentioning the works done in the field of health, Baijal said: “Providing better health care facilities to the citizens of Delhi is one of the prime objective of the government.

“The health care system has 36 multi-specialty hospitals, including six super specialty hospitals providing over 11,000 beds.”

Baijal also mentioned the city government’s work in social welfare, road transport, housing and providing water and electricity, among others.

