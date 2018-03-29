LG objects to free pilgrimage for senior citizens: Minister

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal has objected to a state government scheme to offer free pilgrimage for senior citizens, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday.

Under the “Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana”, 77,000 people were proposed to be taken on free pilgrimage every year, but it needed Baijal’s approval.

“Now the LG objects to “Teerth Yatra Yojana”. LG wants it to be restricted to BPL (below poverty line). LG forgets that many children do not support their old parents. They would be happy to receive government support. And every government facility should not be restricted only to BPL,” Gahlot tweeted.

–IANS

