LG orders preventing waste dumping in Delhi for proper drainage

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Wednesday chaired a meeting convened by the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) and reviewed the problem related to drains and violation of disposal rules in Delhi, subsequently direct officials to ensure proper flow of drains.

He also directed that the land owning agency should keep a strict vigil to prevent dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste and asked them to ensure incentivised recycled use of such waste products in government and private construction activities.

In the meeting at Raj Niwas, Baijal was informed that nearly four million litres of septage and faecal sludge are collected per day in Delhi.

“In Delhi, nearly 50 per cent population is dependent on on-site sanitation systems like septic tanks especially in the periphery of the city. These septic tanks are cleaned using private operators and the faecal sludge is often dumped in the nallahs/drains,” the LG’s office said in a statement.

The LG directed that all vacuum tankers in the city should be registered and all tankers must have GPS so that the movement of the vehicle can be tracked.

It also said that the tankers must be mapped to sewage treatment plants (STPs) where they can take their sewage for discharge and each STP must keep a record of the sewage coming from the tankers, the location and volume.

The meeting, convened by EPCA Chairman Bhure Lal, was attended by Delhi Chief Secretary and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman, among others.

The LG was informed that C&D Waste is not being disposed off properly and can be seen dumped all over the city along the major roads.

The LG directed that the C&D collection and disposal system in the city be improve

He also said CCTV cameras should be installed along eco-sensitive zones such as the Yamuna flood plains and the Ridge to monitor illegal dumping of C&D waste.

Baijal also directed that all construction agencies should use maximum recycled C&D products for building and road works.

