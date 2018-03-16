LG rejects proposal for doorstep ration delivery: Kejriwal

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Lt. Governor Anil Baijal has rejected a proposal for the doorstep delivery of ration.

On March 6, the Delhi cabinet had approved a proposal to deliver ration in packets at the houses of beneficiaries and the delivery was to be done by a private company.

The proposal was later sent to Lt. Governor Anil Baijal for the approval.

“Very sad that Hon’ble LG has rejected doorstep delivery of ration scheme. I had repeatedly requested him to give me an audience before taking a decision but he did not. Feeling really really sad that such important proposals are becoming victims of petty politics,” Kejriwal said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier said that senior officers were trying to block the doorstep delivery of ration, which would put an end to the ration mafia.

