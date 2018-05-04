LG sets up panel on CCTVs operation

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday formed a high-level committee to come up with a standard operating procedure for installation, operation, and monitoring of CCTVs in the city, an official statement said.

“While the use of surveillance cameras helps improve safety and prevent incidents of crimes, there have been reported instances of misuse of CCTVs for intrusion and compromises on privacy/safety of individuals,” it said.

The statement said that the use of surveillance camera system should not be permitted to become a tool to violate privacy of individuals which is held to be a fundamental right.

The committee would be headed by Principal Secretary, Department, Manoj Parida.

“There must be clear responsibility and accountability for all surveillance camera system activities including images and information collected, held and used.

“In view of the above, there is an urgent need to establish a standard operating procedure (SOP)/ framework for installation, operation, monitoring of CCTVs in public spaces and other related issues. Therefore, Lt. Governor has constituted a high-level Committee,” the statement said, adding the committee’s report would be submitted within a month’s time.

