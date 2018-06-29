LG stresses on native, fruit-bearing species for Delhi

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Friday directed greening agencies in the city to plant more native and fruit-bearing species wherever feasible and also to explore the possibility of creating a vibrant city forest with diverse flora and fauna.

Baijal was reviewing the preparedness of all greening agencies for achieving the plantation targets for this year.

He directed the agencies concerned to complete plantation drive by September 30, said a statement from the Raj Niwas.

Baijal advised to lay down uniform norms for the type of plantation that would be suitable for Delhi, so that all agencies can follow the same.

He also advised that emphasis should be given on planting native and fruit-bearing species and everybody should plant and adopt trees.

He suggested to explore the possibility of creating a vibrant city forest with diverse flora and fauna.

This year, the proposed target of the tree and shrub saplings for all greening agencies in Delhi is about 28 lakh.

Baijal directed that a test audit of the plantations should be done by a third-party, so as to check the survival of the saplings already planted.

The plantation drive will start from July 8.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain, DDA Principal Commissioner, NDMC Chairperson and Secretary-Environment & Forests.

–IANS

nks/nir