LG to launch V50 5G smartphone in US this week with Verizon

Seoul, June 19 (IANS) LG Electronics Inc. has said it plans to release the company’s V50 ThinQ in the US this week with Verizon, its second American telecom partner for the 5G smartphone.

The V50 arrived in the US market last month to become Sprint’s first 5G phone and will go on sale under Verizon’s mobile plan starting on Thursday, according to the Korean electronics firm.

The V50 uses US tech giant Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 chipset and its X50 5G modem, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

LG’s first 5G smartphone received a positive response in South Korea, selling about 260,000 units in the first month since its launch on May 10, according to the company.

LG’s 5G push comes as it has been stepping up efforts to expand the company’s market share in the US, which stood at 15 per cent last year.

–IANS

