LG to unveil 88-inch 8K OLED TV at IFA 2018

Seoul, Aug 29 (IANS) LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday said it will unveil its 88-inch 8K OLED TV at the upcoming IFA 2018 in Berlin, claiming the product will help the company expand its presence in the global premium TV market.

The company said it will introduce the new TV at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) Berlin, which kicks off on Friday and runs through next Wednesday.

The 8K indicates the screen which has a resolution of 7,680×4,320 or some 33 million pixels overall. It vastly exceeds 4K, also referred to as Ultra HD, which boasts a resolution of 3,840×2,160 and around eight million pixels, Yonhap news agency reported.

“LG Electronics began the mass production of OLED TVs in 2013. OLED products have been acknowledged as the best TVs on the back of their capabilities to deliver a complete black with outstanding contrast ratio,” the company said, claiming the 8K TV boasting a 33MP resolution will help LG solidify its foothold in the OLED TV industry.

The firm said while the size of the 8K TV market for this year is estimated at only 60,000 units, the segment is anticipated to expand to 5.3 million in 2022.

The company added that the size of the market for OLED TVs, estimated at 2.5 million units this year, will jump to 9.35 million units in 2022.

–IANS

