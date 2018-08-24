LG unveils new smartphone in India at Rs 15,990

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Expanding its Q series, South Korean tech Major LG Electronics on Tuesday launched a new smartphone “Q7” in India at Rs 15,990.

The 5.5-inch FHD+ smartphone with 18:9 aspect ratio will be available across leading retail stores from September 1.

The device is powered by 1.5 GHz Octa-Core chipset coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 2TB.

“We are confident that the consumers who are looking for a balanced smartphone with the premium features will find the LG ‘Q7’ very hard to resist,” Advait Vaidya, Business Head- Mobiles, LG India, said in a statement.

The device runs Android Oreo and houses 3,000mAh battery — equipped with Qualcomm’s “Fast Charge” technology.

The smartphone sports 13MP with PDAF rear camera and 8MP front camera. It also comes with an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based camera feature “Q-Lens”.

