LGBT awareness campaign Rainbow Laces returns to English cricket

London, July 27 (IANS) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has teamed up with LGBT equality charity Stonewall to bring Rainbow Laces to the T20 Blast and Women’s Cricket Super League (WCSL) from July 27 to July 29, it was announced on Friday.

Not only laces, but stumps, flags and big screens will also feature the rainbow to further indicate ECB’s support for the campaign, which will feature at every T20 Blast and WCSL fixture across the three days, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s website.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said in a statement: “Cricket is a game for everyone and we’re pleased to be supporting Stonewall and Rainbow Laces once again.

“Everyone should feel that they are welcome in sport and we want to play our part in building an increasingly inclusive and accepting culture.”

–IANS

pur/bg