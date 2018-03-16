Li Keqiang re-elected as China’s Prime Minister

Beijing, March 18 (IANS) Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang on Sunday was re-elected for his second five-year term at the ongoing parliament session.

Li is the second ranking leader in China after President Xi Jinping who has emerged as the most powerful leader after Mao Zedong.

Li was nominated for the premiership by Xi.

Li, who became premier in 2013, heads the State Council, China’s Cabinet.

The annual meeting of the National People’s Congress — China’s ceremonial parliament – is on during which a major reshuffle in the government was announced.

Besides Li, Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia were elected as the Vice Chairmen of the Central Military Commission headed by Xi. The body controls the Chinese Army.

Yang Xiaodu was appointed as the chief of new and super powerful anti-graft body, the National Supervisory Commission.

The body was set up by merging the Communist Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and various other government anti-corruption units.

Until last year, CCDI was headed by Wang Qishan, trusted aide of Xi.

Wang arguably became the most feared man in China due to the massive crackdown by the agency.

Over 1.5 million including top politicians and generals have been punished in the drive launched by Xi in 2013.

On Saturday, Wang was appointed the Vice President while Xi was re-elected President.

–IANS

gsh/ksk