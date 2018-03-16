Li Keqiang re-elected PM of China

Beijing, March 18 (IANS) Li Keqiang, the Prime Minister of China was re-elected on Sunday by the National People’s Congress (NPC).

Li, 62, was approved by the majority of the nearly 3,000 delegates at the Great hall of the People to retain his office for another five years until 2023, reports Efe news.

Li has been the country’s premier since 2013, when he took over from Wen Jiabao.

On Sunday, the NPC also re-elected Zhou Qiang as the President of the Supreme People’s Court until 2023, and approved the appointment of Zhang Jun as procurator-general of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, replacing Cao Jianming.

Yang Xiaodu being nominated to run the National Supervisory Commission, a newly-created government body tasked with rooting out corruption.

The Congress also elected Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia as vice Chairmen of the influential Central Military Commission.

The NPC on Saturday unanimously re-elected Xi Jinping as the President of China for a second term, and Wang Qishan – one of his main allies – as Vice President.

