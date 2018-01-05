Liam Neeson doesn’t do his own stunts

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Actor Liam Neeson says he loves shooting fighting sequences, but prefers to leave stunts for the experts.

Neeson is known for action-packed movies. His next “The Commuter” is also on the same lines.

“I don’t do my own stunts. I leave that to the experts, but I love the fighting,” Neeson said in a statement.

Stunt performer Mark Vanselow works with Neeson for the stunts. He has worked with the actor 16 times.

Talking about shooting for “The Commuter”, Neeson said: “I’d rehearse and rehearse with Mark and the stunt guys — you have to, otherwise you get hurt – after the shooting day ended and it was great fun. It demands a level of fitness so I was in the gym for 45 minutes every morning before going on set, but that’s part of the fun.”

To this, Vanselow said: “Having worked together so often before, is a bit of a blessing and a curse. Every time we get together all we want to do is create something new… That’s fun and challenging so that it’s not the same piece of action all the time. We had some really interesting challenges from the director, Jaume Collet-Serra, as to how to make it interesting on a train.”

“The Commuter”, also starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson and Sam Neill, revolves around a man’s quest to prevent disaster on a packed commuter train. PVR Pictures is releasing the film in India on January 19.

