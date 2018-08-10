Liam Payne moves on from Cheryl

London, Aug 12 (IANS) Former One Direction star Liam Payne moved on from singer Cheryl by dating a girl half her age.

Payne is getting cosy with 18-year-old American Instagram sensation Maya Henry, who is 17 years Cheryl’s junior.

The pair enjoyed a secret date night at London’s exclusive Bulgari hotel last week – checking out within hours of each other.

Last month, Payne, 24, and Maya were snapped together at the Dolce & Gabbana gala dinner. They were then also spotted partying together aboard a friend’s luxury yacht in Cannes.

The pair had first been pictured together at a meet-and-greet event when One Direction fan Maya was 15.

But when he saw Maya, now 18, at the D&G party he had no recollection of meeting her years earlier.

News of his fling comes six weeks after Payne announced his split from Cheryl – the mother of his one-year-old son, Bear.

“Liam and Maya get on well – and she’s a stunning girl,” a source told thesun.co.uk.

“They have kissed a couple of times, but he is in no rush to date again and certainly isn’t ready for a serious relationship.

“Liam is simply focusing on work at the moment, and above all else obviously his main priority is Bear.”

