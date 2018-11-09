Liam Payne prepares to lose house in California wildfire

San Francisco, Nov 12 (IANS) ASinger Liam Payne is afraid of losing his $10 million home in the wildfires currently devastating California.

The former One Direction star took to Twitter to reveal his devastation over losing a home where so many ‘memories’ took place, reports mirror.co.uk.

“My heart goes out to everyone caught in the fires please stay safe and don’t take unnecessary risks. I think I’m about to lose my house and its memories. Even worse tragically people have died, Payne tweeted.

Not only Payne, the Kardashians, Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner have been forced to evacuate their homes after they burnt down in the massive fire.

The wildfire has been raging through northern California since Thursday, in which the death toll has increased to 25.

–IANS

sim