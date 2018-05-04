Liam Payne’s ‘desperate’ times

London, May 8 (IANS) Singer Liam Payne felt excluded by Cheryl and their baby’s bond. He said he was desperate to find out what he was meant to do when he became a father last year.

Payne, 24, made the confession while speaking with Hashtag Legend, reports mirror.co.uk.

“A mother and child is the most beautiful thing to watch, but they are the closest thing ever – and you will never be as close,” the One Direction star said.

“A lot of dads feel put out in that sense. I didn’t really feel put out, but I was like, ‘Where’s my place?’. I was desperate to find out what I was meant to do.”

