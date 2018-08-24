Liam’s work schedule reason behind split with Cheryl

Los Angeles, Aug 26 (IANS) Singer Cheryl Tweedy is said to have broken up with former One Direction star Liam Payne due to his less involvement in handling their 17-month-old son Bear.

“Payne’s constant travelling for work and his less involvement in handling their baby has taken a toll on their relationship, due to which Cheryl parted her ways from her boyfriend,” thesun.co.uk quoted several sources as saying.Shortly after the birth of his son in March last year, Payne had to promote a series of his chart-topping hits, including “Strip that down”, “Get low” and “For you”.

Also, Cheryl, the former “X Factor” judge, is reportedly set to lift the lid on the pair’s relationship in her upcoming music.

These reports come after “One direction” star revealed he is ‘fragile’ following his split with Cheryl last month.

