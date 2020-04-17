Liberate states protesting against lockdown, says Trump

Washington, April 18 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has appeared to endorse protests against stringent lockdown measures in several American states.

In a series of tweets, he said: “LIBERATE MINNESOTA”, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” and then “LIBERATE VIRGINIA”, the BBC reported on Friday.

Protesters say the severe economic restrictions are hurting citizens, but health officials warn lifting them could spread infection.

The US saw its highest daily death toll on Thursday, recording 4,591 deaths in 24 hours.

That spike could be because Johns Hopkins University, which records the data, began to include deaths with a Covid-19 probable cause.

The US has the highest number of cases and deaths worldwide, more than 672,200 confirmed infections and 33,000 deaths.

Demonstrations calling on authorities to end the shutdown have occurred in Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Minnesota, Utah, Virginia and Kentucky.

The states Trump referenced in Friday’s tweets are all led by Democrats. Ohio and Utah, which he did not mention, have Republican governors.

More demonstrations are planned, including in Wisconsin, Oregon, Maryland, Idaho and Texas.

The protests have varied in size, ranging from a few dozen people in Virginia to thousands in Michigan.

The president’s apparent support comes a day after his administration unveiled new guidance for re-opening state economies.

His Friday tweets contrast with his stance on Thursday, where he said he was sympathetic to the demonstrators, but “they seem to be protesters who like me… my opinion is just about the same as all of the governors”.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz responded to the tweets, saying he called the White House to ask “what they think we could have done differently”, but did not hear back.

“The president unveiled a three step plan that mirrors exactly what we’re trying to do,” Walz told reporters.

“I called to ask, what are we doing differently about moving towards getting as many people back into the workforce without compromising the health of Minnesotans or the providers?

“And that will probably take longer than a two-word tweet, but I think there’s responsibility to tell us that.”

–IANS

pgh/