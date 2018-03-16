Libyn government confirms military prosecutor’s abduction

Tripoli, March 19 (IANS/AKI) Libya’s United Nations backed unity government has confirmed the recent kidnapping of military prosecutor Masoud Rehouma, media reports said.

The national unity government’s Defence Ministry called for Rehouma’s immediate release and warned of the consequences of his “unlawful” kidnapping, the Libya Herald daily reported on its website.

The confirmation came after news of Rehouma’s kidnapping had been circulating on social media and “some media outlets” since Thursday, it said.

The National Commission for Human Rights in Libya (NCHRL) earlier condemned Rehouma’s abduction from his home in Tripoli on Thursday and blamed Libya’s head of state (Presidential Council) for inaction over the case.

“We call on the Presidential Council to quickly reveal the fate of the prosecutor, free him and bring to justice those who kidnapped him,” the NCHRL said in a statement.

–IANS/AKI

vd