LIC Housing posts Rs 1,989 cr net profit

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) LIC Housing Finance Company Ltd on Monday said it closed last fiscal with a net profit of Rs 1,989.58 crore.

In a regulatory filing in BSE, the company said it had posted a net profit of Rs 1,989.58 crore last fiscal up from Rs 1,931.05 crore posted during the year ended March 31, 2017, while its total income for last fiscal stood at Rs 15,072.90 crore up from Rs.14,080.34 crore for the year ended March 31, 2017.

The Board of Directors of the company have recommended a dividend of Rs.6.80 per equity share of Rs 2 each for fiscal 2017-18.

The dividend on equity shares, will be paid on or after August 20, 2018, the company said.

