Liev Schreiber denies hitting photographer

New York, Aug 15 (IANS) Actor Liev Schreiber has denied allegations that he attacked a local photographer while he was shooting for his show “Ray Donovan” here.

The star appeared in court in Nyack on Tuesday asking a judge to dismiss the charges, reports pagesix.com.

“I never touched him. I never touched his camera,” Schreiber told reporters outside the courthouse of his June altercation with photographer Sherwood Martinelli.

Martinelli, who was waiting across the street with a camera, shouted back: “You did touch me!”

Schreiber ignored the cameraman and, said: “I never touched his body with my body. I was pissed, but that was it.”

The 50-year-old actor, dressed in a charcoal suit and knitted navy tie, seemed relaxed and chatted amiably with his lawyer before the hearing.

Martinelli claims the actor hit his Canon 7D camera on June 7 when he tried to take his photograph of Schreiber standing on the street while in town to film the show, which is aired in India on AXN.

“Everything that his attorney said to the news media is not true. It is fake, it is fabricated,” Martinelli told reporters after Schreiber left.

“The fact of the matter is he did accost me, he did attack me, he did hit my right shoulder, he did hit my left hand and camera hard enough to break my camera, so that is fake news, when they are putting a story out contrary to that.”

“I want him to pay for what he did to me. I want him to be held accountable in a court of law for his criminal activity,” he continued.

The judge has set a September 20 court date to decide on the dismissal motion.

