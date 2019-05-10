Life Sciences Ontario unveils scholarship program for Mississauga residents

Mississauga residents currently enrolled in a full-time undergraduate program in Ontario and in their first or second year can apply for the scholarship.

The deadline to enter the scholarship is May 17. Students can register for the scholarship, here.

The scholarship will be introduced at a Life Sciences Ontario event on May 9 at Novo Nordisk Canada Inc, located at 2476 Argentia Road.

According to Life Sciences Ontario, the life sciences sector in Mississauga is a significant employer for new graduates, a significant driver of the local economy, and an innovative and promising industry. -CINEWS