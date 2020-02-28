Life term to 11 people in law student rape case in Jharkhand

Ranchi, March 2 (IANS) A Ranchi court on Monday awarded life term to 11 convicts in the rape case of a law student.

The court held 11 people guilty in the case on February 26 and reserved the matter for the quantum of punishment for Monday.

District judge Navneet Kumar’s court pronounced the quantum of sentence on Monday. While awarding life term to the convicts, the court also slapped a Rs 50,000 fine on each accused.

The convicted people are Kuldeep Oraon, Sunil Oraon, Sandeep Tirkey, Ajay Munda, Rajan Oraon, Naveen Oraon, Basant Kachhap, Ravi Oraon, Rohit Oraon, Sunil Munda and Rishi Oraon.

A student of National Law University, Ranchi, was gang raped on November 26 last year when she was returning to college along with her boyfriend on a scooty. As the scooty ran out of petrol they sought a lift in a vehicle.

Thereafter, she was abducted by eight youth who were travelling in the vehicle. The accused dragged her to a nearby brick kiln and raped her. Later, more youth joined the accused and a total of 12 people committed the crime.

The victim lodged a complaint at Kanke police station on November 27.

Police had detained 16 youth and 12 of them had admitted to raping the girl. The forensic laboratory report had also confirmed rape by 12 people. One of the accused had raped her twice. One accused is a juvenile and his hearing is going on in the juvenile court.

–IANS

ns/rs/bg