Life’s a ‘ball’ for Rihanna
Milan, April 7 (IANS) Singer Rihanna had a ball at the launch of her Sephora Loves Fenty Beauty collection here.
The 30-year-old singer attended the party on Thursday night with her niece Majesty, who turns 4 in June.
Embracing her childlike side, Rihanna joined Majesty in the event’s pink-walled ball pit, throwing the white plastic and cream-coloured balls in the air while glitter fell from the ceiling, reports people.com.
Rihanna wore a strapless black leather Versace mini dress, which she accessorised with a black belt featuring a gold buckle. She paired the look with a lot of gold and diamond bracelets and strappy gold sandals.
Majesty, meanwhile, rocked a floral dress with white socks, brown shoes and a red bow.
–IANS
nn/rb