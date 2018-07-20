Lifestyle in Bastar has undergone sea change: President

Raipur, July 25 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said in the last 10-15 years, a remarkable change has come about in the lifestyle of tribals of Bastar region following the government’s efforts to bring about a socio-economic change in the area.

Interacting with members of the Bihan Women’s Self-help Group and tribal farmers in Hiranager village of Dantewada district — also referred to as South Bastar district — during his two-day visit to the state, the President said the government has also raised basic infrastructure in the region.

“On the completion of my first year in office, it’s my pleasure to be among tribals and forest dwellers,” Kovind told the gathering.

During his interaction with the women of self-help group, he was accompanied by wife Savita Kovind, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and state’s Minister for Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development Kedar Kashyap.

Earlier in the day, President Kovind arrived in Jagdalpur as part of his two-day visit to the Bastar region.

Chief Minister Singh welcomed him amidst light rainfall.

From Jagdalpur, he left for Dantewada in a helicopter, accompanied by the Chief Minister.

As his arrival in Jagdalpur, he was accorded a warm welcome by the Higher Education Minister Prem Prakash Pandey, Forest Minister Mahesh Gagda, Bastar Lok Sabha MP Dinesh Kashyap and several other prominent public representatives.

–IANS

hindi-nir