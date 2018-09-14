Lift sanctions or face consequences: China warns US

Beijing, Sep 21 (IANS) China on Friday asked the US to lift the sanctions on the Chinese military for buying Russian fighter jets and weapons or “bear the consequences.”

“China expressed strong indignation towards the unreasonable move by the US and has made solemn representation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

He added that Washington had violated the basic norms of international relations and disturbed ties with China. “We strongly call on the US to remedy the mistake and cancel the sanctions. Otherwise, it has to bear the consequences.”

The US slapped the sanctions on the Chinese military’s Equipment Development Department and its Director Li Shangfu for buying Su-35 combat aircraft and S-400 surface-to-air missile system from Russia.

Washington said that the action was taken to punish Russia for allegedly meddling in the US presidential elections.

US officials said it was the first time anyone was sanctioned for doing business with people on Washington’s blacklist of Russian operatives.

The list was mandated by the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, passed by Congress amid concern that President Donald Trump would not take tough action against Russia and could even move to ease sanctions on Moscow.

The move will add to the already frayed tempers between China and the US who are locked in a festering trade dispute.

–IANS

gsh/soni/