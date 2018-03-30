Lifter Chanu wins gold at Commonwealth Games

Gold Coast (Australia), April 5 (IANS) Mirabai Chanu won the first gold for India at the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games with a power packed performance in the women’s 48 kilogram category here on Thursday.

The Manipuri powerhouse left the competition far behind by setting Games records in the snatch, clean and jerk as well as the total.

She registered 86 kg in the snatch and 110 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 196 kg.

Marie Hanitra of Mauritius finished a distant second with a total of 170 kg while Dinusha Gomes of Sri Lanka took bronze with 155 kg.

