Lifter Pardeep takes silver at CWG

Gold Coast (Australia), April 9 (IANS) Indian weightlifter Pardeep Singh took silver in the men’s 105 kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Monday.

Pardeep lifted 152 kg in snatch and 200 kg in clean and jerk to register a total of 352 kg.

Sanele Mao of Samoa won gold with a total of 360 kg. He lifted 154 kg in snatch and 206 kg in clean and jerk.

England’s Owen Boxall got the bronze with a total of 351 kg which included 152 kg in snatch and 199 kg in clean and jerk.

–IANS

ajb/