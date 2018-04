Gold Coast (Australia), April 6 (IANS) Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu won gold in the women’s 53 kg category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Friday.

The Manipuri lifter lifted a total of 192 kg which included a CWG record of 84 kg in the snatch and 108 kg in clean and jerk.

Loa Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea was distant second with 182 kg while New Zealand’s Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet took bronze with 181 kg.

–IANS

