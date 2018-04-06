Lifter Sathish Kumar defends CWG title

Gold Coast (Australia), April 7 (IANS) Indian weightlifters continued to dominate at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) with the veteran Sathish Kumar Sivalingam defending his title in comprehensive fashion in the men’s 77 kg event here on Saturday.

The Indian registered a total of 317 kg which included 144 kg in snatch and 173 kg in clean and jerk.

England’s Jack Oliver took silver with a total of 312 kg while Francois Etoundi ensured bronze for hosts Australia with 305.

This was the second consecutive CWG title for the defending champion from India.

His performance was not as impressive as the one he had produced at the Glasgow Games four years ago, but it was still enough to defend his crown.

This was India’s third gold medal at this year’s CWG. Women weightlifters Mirabai Chanu (48kg) and Sanjita Chanu (53kg) had won their respective events in the first couple of days.

Sathish did not enjoy a great start as he could only manage a lift of 136 kg in his opening attempt in the snatch and 140 in his second.

The 25-year-old then hoisted 144 kg in his third attempt to ensure second place in the standings with Jack in pole position.

The Englishman topped the snatch phase with 145 kg in his second attempt. But a failed bid at 148 kg in his final attempt meant he could only take a lead of one kilogram into the clean and jerk stage.

Sathish showed his true class in the clean and jerk as he comfortably managed 169 kg in his first attempt to go into the lead.

With Jack and Francois managing only one successful lift each, the Indian lifted 173 kg in his second attempt to ensure the gold medal.

Such was his dominance that he did not need to come out for his attempt as Jack and Francois could only manage 167 kg and 162 kg respectively.

–IANS

ajb/