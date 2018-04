Gold Coast (Australia), April 8 (IANS) Indian weighlifters continued to dominate the competition at the 21 Commonwealth Games as Punam Yadav won gold in the women’s 69 kilogram category here on Sunday.

Yadav lifted a total of 222 kg which included 100 kg in snatch and 122 kig in clean and jerk.

England’s Sarah Davies took silver with 217 kg, while Apolonia Vaivai (216 kg) got bronze.

–IANS

ajb/