Light rain likely in Delhi

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) It was partly cloudy sky in the national capital on Friday with the minimum temperature recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, two notch above the season’s average.

“The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 70 per cent.

Thursday’s maximum temperature settled at 37 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius.

–IANS

rak/in