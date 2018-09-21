Light rains, cloudy Saturday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) It was a cloudy Saturday morning in the national capital with light rains recorded in few parts. The minimum temperature recorded was 22.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

“The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day. A few spells of light to moderate rains and thundershowers are likely to occur. One or two spells may be intense,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, he said, adding that the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 91 per cent.

The city has recieved 26.8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Friday’s maximum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

–IANS

