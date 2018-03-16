Light rains likely in Delhi

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) It was a cloudy Wednesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 21 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average, the weather office said.

“The sky will be partly cloudy. Thunderstorm and light rains are likely to occur,” an India Meteorological Department official (IMD) told IANS.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 63 per cent.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the season’s normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 16.5 degrees Celsius.

–IANS

