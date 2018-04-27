Lightning kills 17 in Bangladesh

Dhaka, April 30 (IANS) At least 17 people have been killed in lightning strikes in eight districts in Bangladesh, officials said.

Besides, 15 others were injured when lightning bolts from the storms slammed into the ground in Sirajganj, Magura, Naogaon, Rangamati, Noakhali, Sunamganj, Brahmanbaria and Gazipur on Sunday, bdnews24 reported.

Informed sources said the freak storm on Sunday flattened hundreds of houses in rural Bangladesh districts, uprooted trees and levelled electric poles disrupting the power supply, Xinhua news agency reported.

The storm also caused heavy damage to the standing paddy crops.

