Lightning kills seven in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Sep 1 (IANS) Seven persons, including five children, were killed on Saturday after being struck by lightning in Uttar Pradesh’ Shahjahanpur district, police said.

The incident took place at Shamsherpur village in Kant area. Over a dozen persons have sustained severe burn injuries and are being treated at various medical facilities.

The incident took place when some children had taken their cattle to the fields for grazing and it was drizzling. All of a sudden lightning struck them, killing four children on the spot. The rest succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Another eight-year-old girl Vandana reportedly died after being struck by lightning in Nabeepur village of the same district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while condoling the loss of lives in the incident, has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased.

He also instructed officials to ensure that the injured get prompt and adequate treatment.

–IANS

