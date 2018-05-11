Lightning kills three farmers in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 13 (IANS) Three farmers died of lightning in Telangana’s Mancherial district early on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in their field in Arepalli village. According to police, the farmers had gone to their fields to protect the paddy from rains. The deceased have been identified as R. Rajaiah, K. Bapu and J. Ramesh.

The farmers were trying to place covers on the paddy kept in the field after cutting but did not succeed due to strong winds and rains. In the meantime, they were struck by lightening resulting in their death.

When they did not return home, their family members went to the field and saw their bodies.

Telangana has been experiencing thunderstorm and unseasonal rains for last few days.

Meanwhile, the Met office has forecast thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at isolated places in various districts of Telangana on Sunday and Monday, even as some parts of the state are likely to record maximum temperature between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius.

–IANS

