Jammu, Nov 2 (IANS) Lightning killed over 100 sheep and goats on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, the administration said.

The lightning struck Alal Mangota area killing the livestock belonging to ‘Bakerwal’ (goatherd) families.

A district administration team was deputed to the mountainous area to assess the losses, a Rajouri official said.

–IANS

