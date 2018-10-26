Like Sister Nivedita, youth should strike balance between science, faith: Irani

Kolkata, Oct 26 (IANS) Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said Irish educationist, social activist and Swami Vivekananda’s disciple Sister Nivedita was nothing less than a revolutionary whose life can inspire today’s youth to strike a balance between science and faith.

“Sister Nivedita expressed her faith towards God and spirituality. She was also was a firm promoter of science. It is very rare that a person of science is also a person of faith. Her ideas were nothing less than revolutionary,” said Irani at Nivedita’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations organised by the Sister Nivedita Mission Trust.

“She was a person who gave her everything for India. There are many inspirational aspects of her life which are relevant to the countrymen even today. The kids and youths of today should be inspired by her revolutionary idea to strike a balance between science and faith,” she said.

Nivedita, born Margaret Elizabeth Noble in Ireland in 1867, was deeply inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s lecture on Vedanta philosophy and travelled to India in 1898. She worked as a teacher, social reformer and dedicated her life to the country.

Noting that “debate and deliberation” was the very fulcrum of the relationship between Swami Vivekananda and her disciple Nivedita, Irani said the youth should shun arguing for the sake of it and look to hold meaningful discussion and debate regarding India’s centuries-old culture and history before jumping to a conclusion.

“Vivekananda and Nivedita showed how debate and deliberation can bring out the true essence of knowledge. Before jumping to a conclusion regarding our nation’s culture and history , today’s youth can hold meaningful debates with those with more experience,” she added.

