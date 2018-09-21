Lil Yachty to star in ‘How High 2’

Los Angeles, Sep 26 (IANS) Rapper Lil Yachty has been cast in the lead role of the film “How High 2”.

The film began production in Atlanta. It is a follow up to the 2001 stoner comedy “How High” starring Method Man and Redman. It will premiere on MTV in 2019, reports variety.com.

Lil Yachty plays Roger, an entrepreneur and the younger brother of one of the protagonists from the original film. As per the official description by network, Roger and his friend go “on a magical hash-fuelled journey to fund their on-demand munchies delivery start-up.”

This will not be Lil Yacthy’s first acting role. He previously appeared as himself in an episode of George Lopez’s TV Land series “Lopez” and provided the voice for Green Lantern in the hit animated film “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”.

“How High 2” is written by Alex Blagg, Neel Shah, Shawn Ries, and Artie Johann. It will be directed by Bruce Leddy.

–IANS

dc/vm