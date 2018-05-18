Lili Reinhart ‘loves working’ with Cole Sprouse

New York, May 19 (IANS) “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart says she loves working closely with her co-star Cole Sprouse, who is also rumoured to be her beau.

The actress, 21, couldn’t stop gushing about Sprouse, 25, while at the CW Upfronts here, reports people.com

“I’ll say I love working with Cole,” said Reinhart

“I love working with everyone on the show because our chemistry with, like, all of us is so natural and there and we all love each other. It’s super easy to work with everyone,” she added.

Both of them have been tight-lipped about commenting on their relationship status, but Sprouse opened up to people.com about their decision to keep mum.

