Lili Reinhart’s career made her self-conscious

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (IANS) “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart says being an actress made her “hyper-aware” of her body. She has slammed the entertainment industry for “praising people” on the size of their waists.

Reinhart spoke about it at the Glamour Women of the Year summit, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

“For the past year, I’ve been quietly trying to navigate my fluctuating weight and I’ve faced criticism in the past for talking about my body image. People told me that I did not have the right to talk about being self-conscious about my body because I was skinny.

“And I understand how it seems inappropriate for someone who is average size to talk about problems with weight gain. But, my point is, I did not think anything was wrong with my body until I was in an industry that rewards and praises people for having a smaller waist than I will ever have.”

She said she has become “hyper-aware” of her changing body and could see the difference in her shape in photographs.

“And wondered if anyone else was noticing. I felt this strange, constant struggle of having to live up to the expectation of the appearance that I had already established to the world,” she added.

–IANS

dc/rb