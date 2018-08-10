Los Angeles, Aug 16 (IANS) “Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart’s Twitter account was hacked just days after she slammed hackers who posted offensive messages on her beau Cole Sprouse’s account.

As a result of hacking, the nude images were posted on the 21-year-old actress’ account and were allegedly referred to as Reinhart’s photographs, reports people.com.

“Shouldn’t have talked s**t about us, here’s to Lili fans found this masterpiece in iCloud,” the culprits wrote alongside the pictures.

Reinhart’s Snapchat account was also taken over by the hackers as it shared explicit messages.

The actress is yet to comment on the matter.

