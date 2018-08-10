Lily Aldridge wants her own fashion line

Los Angeles, Aug 12 (IANS) Actress Lily Aldridge says she is “bursting with creativity” and wants to channel that into her own beauty or fashion line.

“My career has happened organically. I was never super-successful right away. It’s been a nice, slow ride, which I like. I love modelling, but I want to keep evolving. I would love to create my own beauty or fashion line one day,” Aldridge told InStyle magazine.

She added: “I feel like I’m just bursting with creativity, and I’m trying to figure out what that next lane is. I always tell my daughter, ‘You can be and do whatever you want.'”

The actress, who has six-year-old daughter Dixie with her husband Caleb Followill, “always thought” she’d be a soccer player, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I always thought I was going to be a soccer player, get a scholarship to college and then join the U.S. women’s team. Mia Hamm was my role model. I still look up to her…

“That’s when I got really competitive. I was nervous to play them, because I’d been talking about soccer all day. It felt great to be on the field. Being around athletes makes me feel very comfortable. It’s different for me to get to be athletic and look like the strong woman I am. I think women athletes are incredibly strong and powerful, and to me that’s the most beautiful thing in the world.”

