Lily Allen cheated on husband

London, May 26 (IANS) Singer Lily Allen says she cheated on her husband after struggles with fame that led her to lose her identity.

In an interview with Vulture magazine, the 33-year-old singer blamed some of her lost self and personal troubles on her comeback to music in 2014, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Allen admitted that she felt her struggles dealing with fame led her to cheat on husband Sam Cooper — the father of her two children Ethel, seven, and Marnie, five. They parted ways in 2016.

“I lost my sense of self. I lost my identity. I was being a bad mum. I was being bad at my job. I’d wake up on a tour bus in the middle of Wisconsin and be so hung-over. I cheated on my husband. All I wanted to do was be with my kids. I wasn’t even making any money,” she said.

Allen added that it was during her time away from the spotlight to focus on motherhood that she lost control of her image, but now feels she is turning back towards her best.

“I was 14 stone and I had to lose all that weight. I wasn’t eating, I wasn’t sleeping. I’d always been in control of my image, but I’d been a mum in slippers and a dressing gown for two years,” Allen said.

–IANS

