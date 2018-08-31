Lily Allen says she paid for sex with female escorts

London, Sep 2 (IANS) Singer Lily Allen has revealed that she paid for sex with female escorts on tour following her split from husband Sam Cooper.

The 33-year-old has made the revelation after sections from her book were leaked to the press.

She explained that she slept with the women while she was on her ‘Sheezus’ tour following the album’s release in 2014, reports mirror.co.uk.

Taking to Instagram, she revealed: “So, in my book ‘My Thoughts Exactly’ (out on September 20) I detail some stuff from my dark days, around the Sheezus era.

“I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something. I’m not proud, but I’m not ashamed. I don’t do it anymore.”

Making the revelation, she shared a screenshot of an email from someone warning her about the leak.

Allen had earlier spoken about her family life, following her divorce from Cooper this year.

The pair, who got married in 2011, share custody of daughters Ethel, six, and five-year-old Marnie.

