Lily Allen slept for days to avoid eating

Los Angeles, June 13 (IANS) Singer Lily Allen says she slept for days so that she didn’t have to eat.

Allen was known for her love of flirty prom dresses and comfortable trainers when she became famous for her music over a decade ago.

While she appeared unapologetically confident in her own skin at the time, she now says that her relationship with her body was anything but positive, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She said she took desperate measures in order to prevent herself from consuming food.

“I used to sleep for days so that I didn’t eat. My relationship with my body was really not great in my twenties,” said Allen on “Lorraine”.

The 33-year-old singer rocketed to fame with the overnight success of her 2006 album “Alright”.

Following that, Allen said: “There were things, questionable outfits and twitter spats. I have written a book which lays it all bare, so when they (daughters Ethel, six, and Marnie, five) hit their teenage years and say ‘Mum, you’re so embarrassing’, I can say ‘Just listen to this’.”

