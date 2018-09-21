Lily Allen was last one to see Paula Yates alive

London, Sep 25 (IANS) Singer Lily Allen has revealed that she was one of the last people to see television presenter Paula Yates alive before her untimely death 18 years ago.

Recalling Yates, who died on September 17, 2000 at the age of 41 after an accidental drug overdose, Allen said that she first met Yates at a London restaurant while working as a waitress, reports metro.co.uk.

According to the “Smile” singer, Paula visited the eatery, called 192, for lunch and was accompanied by a known drug dealer.

Detailing the meeting in her new autobiography, “My Thoughts Exactly”, Allen said: “The restaurant was where everyone groovy in the media met each other to exchange gossip, and network over lunch and drinks and dinner.”

She further revealed how she spoke to police officers as part of their investigation into how Yates was found dead at her London apartment.

“You could tell she was in trouble when you looked at her. I had to talk to the police about seeing her, as part of their investigation. She was joined at lunch by this guy that we all knew was a heroin dealer. They’d left together. It was the saddest sight,” Allen added.

