Lily James won’t have ‘space’ in Downton Abbey movie

Los Angeles, July 16 (IANS) When the cast of TV series “Downton Abbey” returns for the upcoming big screen movie adaption, it will be without one of the series beloved stars Lily James.

The actress, who starred as Lady Rose MacClare on the PBS drama, confirmed to people.com that she will not appear in the “Downton Abbey” movie, which has officially been given the green light.

“I’m sadly not, but I’m so excited for it — I’m going to be front row,” James, 29 told people.com of not being part of the film.

“I spoke to Laura (Carmichael]) not long ago and was texting Michelle (Dockery) about Love Island and it’s going to be really exciting. And the whole gang is coming back,” shares James, who stars in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”, in theaters Friday.

As for why James’ character will not be featured in the film, the British star confirms that “it wasn’t schedules.”

“My character Rose moved off to New York, so it would be farfetched to bring her back,” she said.

“I would have loved to have come back for a scene, but for a movie it can’t be like a Christmas special and it needs to be a focused storyline. There was no space for Rose,” James added.

